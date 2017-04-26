Leonardo Jardim puts 'Monaco project' before progress after Coupe de France exit

Leonardo Jardim insisted the result was secondary after watching his experimental young Monaco team lose 4-0 to Paris St Germain in a Coupe de France semi-final at the Parc des Princes.

The principality club have blazed a trail to the top of Ligue 1 and into the Champions League semi-finals by promoting young talent, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe fast becoming a household name.

But with the European showdown with Juventus on the horizon and a battle to pull free of PSG at the summit of the French league deemed more important than the cup, Jardim rested his regular stars.

His four debutants - Safwan Mbae, Yhoan Andzouana, Dylan Beaulieu and Tristan Muyumba - have a combined age of 79 and despite the fact Mbae scored an own goal, the boss was impressed.

In post-match quotes published by Monaco's Twitter account, the Portuguese said: "It's not easy to come and play in Paris with a young team like this. It was a good experience for them all.

"This emphasis on young players is part of the Monaco project. The result is secondary tonight.

"Now we must focus all our attention on Saturday and on hosting Toulouse.

"Our ambition is to win a trophy at the end of the season and we will give our all to achieve that."

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev admitted his team were never likely to prevail in Paris.

He told L'Equipe: "The result makes sense, we knew it would be mission impossible tonight.

"In life, in football, all things must pass, and it was logical that PSG would win this match.

"It's a shame that we couldn't go right to the end in the Coupe de France, but we knew as soon as we got to the semi-finals of the Champions League, and with us still fighting for the title, that we had to make a choice. It was a difficult decision that the club made with advice from the medical staff.

"That's how it goes, and now I must wish PSG all the best."

Unai Emery's Parisians, who are out of Europe already, made sure to give themselves a chance of winning a piece of silverware by fielding a near full-strength team against Monaco.

Julian Draxler, Edinson Cavani, Blaise Matuidi and Marquinhos were all on the scoresheet, alongside the unfortunate Mbae, as the capital club booked their place in the May showpiece against Angers.