Leicester striker Jamie Vardy loses appeal against red card

Jamie Vardy will miss Leicester's next three games after an appeal against his red card against Stoke was rejected by an independent regulatory commission.

Vardy was dismissed for a two-footed challenge on Mame Diouf, which referee Craig Pawson deemed to be reckless despite connecting with the ball first.

A short disciplinary statement from the Football Association read: "Jamie Vardy will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after his wrongful dismissal claim was rejected.

"The Leicester City striker was sent off for serious foul play during the game at Stoke City on Saturday 17 December 2016."

Vardy will be unavailable for the Boxing Day clash against Everton, the New Year's Eve game versus West Ham and the trip to Middlesbrough on January 2.

Source: PA