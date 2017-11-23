Leicester boss Claude Puel has a good feeling

Claude Puel has been encouraged by how the Leicester players have reacted to him since he became manager.

Puel replaced the popular Craig Shakespeare a month ago and the former Southampton boss is pleased with how receptive the squad has been to his methods.

His three matches in charge have seen Puel change Leicester's formation a couple of times already, including playing Riyad Mahrez in a central role in a 4-2-3-1 line up.

The Frenchman believes the spirit within the camp bodes well for the future as he prepares his team for a trip to West Ham on Friday night.

"I have a good feeling with the players, they listen, they work hard on the pitch and I feel their ambition," Puel told a press conference.

"We will see in the next games, with a good adaption and rotation, to see them approach it with a positive attitude."

It is not only on the pitch that Puel feels he has been made to feel welcome, the 56-year-old can also feel a rapport building with the club's fans too.

"My first weeks at Leicester are very important for me," he said. "T o get to know the people and staff around the team, the people who are working for Leicester are fantastic.

"I have a good feeling with the fans also, it is fantastic to see them in the games with their support and their atmosphere. They like their players and their team.

"The chairman is the first fan of his team, I have a good feeling with all the people at the club."

Puel, who has taken four points from his three matches in charge, has no fresh injury worries for the trip to West Ham but continues to be without Robert Huth.

The defender is yet to play this season as he continues to battle a knee injury while midfielder Matty James is also sidelined with an Achilles problem.

The manager has suggested he is unlikely to rotate his squad following last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City as he looks ahead to making changes during the Christmas period instead.