Knee injury sidelines Middlesbrough winger Viktor Fischer

Middlesbrough winger Viktor Fischer is out of the club's festive programme after picking up a knee injury.

Head coach Aitor Karanka confirmed that the damage the 22-year-old suffered during Saturday's 3-0 Premier League victory over Swansea will sideline him for up to three weeks.

Karanka told the club's official website, www.mfc.co.uk: "He's going to be out for another two or three weeks at least.

"He's a good lad and an important player in the changing room. We have to keep supporting him as he is a player who was taking his chance."

Denmark international Fischer, a £3.8million summer signing from Ajax, has had to remain patient this season, but had started the last four Premier League games before injury struck.

Boro head for Burnley and Manchester United over Christmas and then entertain Leicester before facing Sky Bet Championship Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup third round ahead of a league trip to Watford.

