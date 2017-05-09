 
Kevin Mirallas set to sign new long-term Everton contract

By dsguser
09 May 2017

Everton forward Kevin Mirallas will sign a new long-term contract with the club on Wednesday, according to chairman Bill Kenwright.

Kenwright made the announcement at the Toffees' end-of-season player awards night at he Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Hall.

"Chairman Bill Kenwright confirms Kevin Mirallas is set to sign a new 'long-term' contract," the club stated on Twitter.

Mirallas, whose existing contract runs until next summer, has made 33 Premier League appearances this season, making 21 starts and scoring four times.

