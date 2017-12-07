Jose Mourinho v Pep Guardiola - tale of the tape

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola go head to head in the Manchester derby on Sunday locked in a battle for the Premier League title.
City boss Guardiola currently enjoys an eight-point advantage over his United counterpart and events at Old Trafford this weekend could have a significant say in where the trophy ends up.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at the two managers' respective careers to date, with Mourinho's numbers on the left.
7 Clubs managed 3
4 Countries managed in 3
8 League titles 6
8 Domestic cups 4
2 Champions League 2
2 Europa League 0
264 Premier League matches 53
64.39 Premier League win percentage 69.81