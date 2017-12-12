Jose Mourinho questions Manchester City behaviour after derby clash

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has questioned Manchester City’s behaviour in the wake of the post-derby fracas.

Pep Guardiola’s runaway Premier League leaders triumphed in Sunday’s eagerly-anticipated Old Trafford clash, with the 2-1 win at Old Trafford opening up an 11-point gap over the hosts.

Pep Guardiola (centre) and his Manchester City team celebrated at the final whistle (Mike Egerton/EMPICS)

Wild celebrations by all connected to City met the final whistle – merrymaking that got under the skin of United, who are understood to have taken exception to the post-match celebrations.

Milk and water are claimed to have been thrown at Mourinho after a reported confrontation with City goalkeeper Ederson, leading to an altercation involving up to 20 players and staff in the crowded corridor leading to the dressing rooms.

The Football Association has given both clubs until Wednesday to reply to a request for observations into an incident the United boss was asked for his take on at the start of the pre-Bournemouth press conference.

For more from the #MUFC manager's press conference, check out our live blog:

“You know, but this press conference is pre-Bournemouth,” Mourinho responded curtly. “It is not post-Manchester City,

“That was already done and this press conference is pre-Bournemouth.”

Put to him that it has not been possible to speak to him since the incident became public, he added: “You know, but I keep saying this is pre-Bournemouth.”

Man Utd have let in two goals at Old Trafford in the #PL for just the second time under Jose Mourinho (last conceding two v Man City in September 2016) pic.twitter.com/sceq5Gl9if — Premier League (@premierleague) December 11, 2017

Mourinho was 16 minutes late to the press conference – a period in which Guardiola was addressing the issue to the media ahead of City’s trip to Swansea.

The City boss claims his sides celebrations at Old Trafford were “definitely not” over the top, but the United boss seems to disagree.

“He says, he says,” Mourinho said. “He says, he says, you know? I’m not here to comment on his words. The only thing I can say is that for me it was just a question of diversity – diversity in behaviours, diversity in education. Just that and nothing more than that.”

Jose: "Nobody likes to lose once, nobody likes to lose twice – I think that's something every team in the world feels. When you lose a match, in the next one you have that little bit extra to give." #MUFC

That answer was followed by an abrupt end to the broadcast section of a press conference ahead of a match in which United need to get back to winning ways.

“As always but when you lose, you probably have a little bit more desire to win,” Mourinho said ahead of the Cherries’ arrival.

“Nobody likes to lose once, nobody wants to lose twice. I think that’s something that belongs to every team in the world. When you lose a match the next one, you have that little bit of extra to give.”

Jose spoke to #MUTV about Marcos Rojo's fitness: "He's a brave guy. I don't know – let's see if he can be ready for the match. but if he's not ready, we have other alternatives to play." #MUFC

Paul Pogba will again be suspended for Bournemouth’s visit, while Marcos Rojo will be assessed after sustaining a cut to his head in the 2-1 loss to City.

“He’s a brave guy,” Mourinho said. “I don’t know how he is – let’s see if he can be ready for the match. But if he’s not ready, we have other alternatives to play.”

Fellow defender Eric Bailly remains absent through injury, but Phil Jones returned to the bench on Sunday after a thigh injury.

Jose added: "Phil Jones was already on the bench [at the weekend]. The injury is behind [him] and hopefully he can stay fit." #MUFC

“Phil Jones was already on the bench at the weekend,” Mourinho added.

“The injury is behind him and hopefully he can stay fit for the rest of the games.”