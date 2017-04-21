Jose Mourinho: No reason for Marcus Rashford to 'drop' into England Under-21s

Jose Mourinho believes it would be illogical for Marcus Rashford to play for England Under-21s this summer, saying it does not make sense for the Manchester United teenager to "drop levels".

There has been precious little let-up for the 19-year-old striker since he broke onto the scene so remarkably 14 months ago.

Rashford's outstanding displays for United saw him fast-tracked into the England squad for Euro 2016 and there is now talk of him heading to this summer's Under-21 European Championship.

Press Association Sport understands the Football Association has yet to make a concrete decision one way or another on the matter and will pick it up with United towards the end of the season.

Rashford's availability was always going to be down to circumstance and Mourinho believes the fine way he is ending the campaign means the striker has moved beyond the under-21s.

"I don't want to go in that direction," he said when asked about the championships in Poland.

"I just feel that when a player reaches a certain level, it doesn't make a lot of sense to drop levels.

"It's like now I am going to play in the under-23s to win, let's say a derby against Man City? No.

"Nicky Butt doesn't take him to play that game.

"He could by age, so when you reach a certain level - and he's reached that level for a long time - I don't think it makes sense, but the power is in their hands."