Jose Mourinho fears Marouane Fellaini will leave Manchester United

24 November 2017

Jose Mourinho is worried Marouane Fellaini will leave Manchester United in the summer as contract talks continue to drag on.

The 30-year-old has endured a difficult relationship with United supporters at times but has become an influential player under the Portuguese.

That form was recognised as the Red Devils triggered the one-year extension in Fellaini’s contract at the start of the year, but agreeing a deal beyond the summer is proving difficult.

Press Association Sport understands United have no intention of cashing in on the midfielder in January despite talks stalling and a contract being rejected at the start of the campaign.

Asked if he was worried that Fellaini would not be here next season, Mourinho said: “Yes, I am.”

When asked if there was anything he could do to turn it around, the United boss added: “Nothing. It is a discussion between the player and the board. I am not involved in contracts, in deals. And I respect both.

“I respect the player because the player has the right to decide his future. He finishes his contract, he has the right to decide his future, and I respect the board because the decisions and the discussions are under their control.

“So I just wait, wishing that they will have an understanding but it’s out of my control.”

