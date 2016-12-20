Joey Barton to re-sign for Burnley

Joey Barton has agreed to rejoin Burnley until the end of the season on a free transfer.

Barton has been working at the club's training ground since his release from an ill-fated spell at Rangers in November, and the Clarets announced he would rejoin Sean Dyche's side in January pending international clearance.

The 34-year-old spent last season at Turf Moor, playing a starring role in the Clarets' promotion as Championship winners, but turned down a new contract offer in the summer and instead signed for Rangers.

Source: PA