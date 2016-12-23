Joey Barton charged after allegedly placing 1,260 bets over 10-year period

Joey Barton has been charged by the Football Association for misconduct in relation to betting.

The governing body has said Barton is alleged to have placed 1,260 bets over a 10-year period.

Barton, who earlier this week signed for Burnley until the end of the season, is alleged by the FA to have placed bets between March 26, 2006 and May 13, 2016.

The 34-year-old was handed a one-match suspension for breaking Scottish Football Association betting rules during his short stint at Rangers.

The midfielder admitted breaching the SFA's zero-tolerance rules, which forbid players gambling on any match.

He placed 44 bets on games between July 1, 2016 - when his Ibrox deal started - and September 15.

His Scottish suspension will carry over into his Burnley career.

He has until January 5, 2017 to respond to the latest FA charge.

