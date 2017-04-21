Joey Barton appears at FA hearing over betting charges

Burnley midfielder Joey Barton is appearing before a Football Association commission on Friday in relation to betting charges.

The 34-year-old was charged with misconduct in December relating to 1,260 bets placed over a 10-year period and his original hearing in March was postponed after a member of the commission was ill on the day.

Barton's case will now be heard on Friday, two days before the Clarets face Manchester United at Turf Moor, and a lengthy ban could follow - though no direct precedent exists.

Burnley had agreed to re-sign Barton prior to Christmas, three days before his FA charge came to light, and he rejoined the Premier League side when the window reopened in January.

That deal only runs until the summer and contractual provisions were made for the possibility of a hefty ban when he signed for the east Lancashire club.

Barton, who helped the Clarets to promotion last season, has played 17 times for Sean Dyche's side since the turn of the year, scoring the winner against Southampton in his first game back at Turf Moor.

"We'll just have to wait and see what comes out of it," Dyche said of the hearing on Friday.

"It's something that is ongoing between himself, his team and the FA. We'll have to wait and see what comes of that."