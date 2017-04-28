Jill Scott: Carli Lloyd can make me an even better player

Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott believes three months of playing alongside Carli Lloyd can help her make the leap into the ranks of the world class.

The 30-year-old has been an England international for the last decade but feels she is only now coming into her prime.

And the Sunderland-born player expects featuring together with Lloyd in the City engine room will have a beneficial long-term impact on her game.

Scott, Lloyd and City are eyeing a drastic turnaround in their Champions League semi-final against Lyon on Saturday, after losing the first leg 3-1 at home last weekend.

The French side are established as Europe's top team, and City's optimism ahead of the tie was made to look idealistic as Lyon dominated at the Academy Stadium.

FIFA world player of the year Lloyd joined City from the Houston Dash on a short-term deal in March, with Champions League success her stated priority.

But if City fall short in France, it could be long-term gains rather than short-term success that prove to be her legacy.

Scott said: "I've learnt a lot from her.

"Everyone mentions what a great player she is, and for me I want to be one of the best midfielders in the world and there's nobody better to learn from.

"To have her around every day has been great for me.

"What a great person, a great personality on and off the pitch."

City's hopes of reaching the Cardiff final on June 1 were dealt a major blow when Eugenie Le Sommer netted Lyon's third goal in Manchester.

This is City's maiden season in the Champions League and to go all the way was always asking a lot.

Lyon are determined to put the tie out of City's reach early in the second leg.

Their captain, Wendie Renard, told Lyon's website: "There doesn't have to be pressure. We have to be careful of course, the English will come with the intention to put us under pressure. It will be up to us to prepare well and to be strong in the opening minutes, and to try to score quickly so they take a mental blow."

England and Arsenal defender Alex Scott scored the only goal of the two-leg 2007 final against Swedish side Umea, when an English team last won the European title.

She had sympathy for City when the semi-final draw paired them with Lyon.

"Every time we got drawn in the past against Lyon we were like, 'Jeez!'. You want to miss them on the way to a final," said Alex Scott.

But she felt that however City got on against the French powerhouse, it would stand them in good stead in the long term.

Alex Scott added: "It's a great experience for all of those guys to get to a semi-final in their first year in the Champions League."