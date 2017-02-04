Jack Cork hails Paul Clement's impact on Swansea

Jack Cork says Swansea's mentality has changed for the better since Paul Clement arrived at the club.

Clement became Swansea's third manager this season at the start of January after Francesco Guidolin and Bob Bradley had paid the price for poor results.

The appointment of Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich was considered a considerable risk by many commentators.

Clement's only previous spell in management was an eight-month stint at Derby, which ended abruptly in February 2016.

But three wins in four games has lifted Swansea from the bottom of the Premier League to two clear points of the relegation zone.

"We looked good in certain periods of the first half of the season," Cork said ahead of Sunday's visit to Manchester City.

"We always seemed to do all right, but we conceded the first goal and then our heads dropped.

"But it looks a bit different now. Look at the Palace, Liverpool and Southampton games when we conceded, we managed to push on.

"We're not giving up and we need to keep pushing."

Swansea's revival will certainly be tested at a ground where they have yet to collect a Premier League point.

The Welsh club have lost their previous five games at the Etihad Stadium, and City's 4-0 midweek demolition of West Ham in east London suggested that Pep Guardiola's side are back on track after some indifferent form.

But Swansea produced a shock win at Liverpool two weeks ago - their first Anfield league success - and aim to draw encouragement from that result.

"We did it at Liverpool in our last away game and it shouldn't be any different going to City," said Cork, who has taken over the Swansea armband in recent weeks with club captain Leon Britton absent.

"We need the points and we won't be going there for anything else.

"We should be confident going to Man City and we want to put in the same performance that we did at Liverpool, because we need to keep winning."

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been Swansea's talisman and claimed an assist and the winner in the 2-1 victory over Southampton on Tuesday.

The Icelandic playmaker has seven goals and seven assists this season - being involved in half of Swansea's 28 league goals.

"We said in the changing room the other night that if the ball falls to anyone else they don't score," Cork said.

"It was just behind Gylfi, on his left foot, and he managed to scoop it into the bottom corner.

"It's good to have people with that quality in the team. You know if they get a chance then they're going to take it.

"We feel like we're organised, have a good shape and we can get goals.

"It's not ideal how we started the season, but at least we're showing some form now."

Source: PA