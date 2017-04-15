Jack Butland on bench for Stoke after 13 months out injured

England goalkeeper Jack Butland returned to a Stoke squad for the first time in 13 months on Saturday after being named on the bench against Hull.

The 24-year-old has not played a senior game for club or country since fracturing his ankle on international duty in Germany last March, with attempted comebacks in August and December halted by further complications with the injury.

Butland played 90 minutes for the Potters' development squad at Brighton on Monday and was named among the substitutes for Saturday's Premier League encounter with the Tigers.