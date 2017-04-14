Hull's David Meyler to sit out rest of season with knee injury

David Meyler will play no further part in Hull's attempt to avoid relegation from the Premier League after suffering a season-ending medial knee ligament injury.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers this season but none in the last month, sustained the issue in training on Thursday.

Hull said in a short statement on Friday evening: "David Meyler will miss the rest of the season after suffering a medial knee ligament injury during training.

"We wish David well with his recovery."