Hull have triggered an extension in the contracts of six first-team players, including wantaway midfielder Robert Snodgrass.

The Scotland international, who has reportedly rejected a new deal, is now contracted at the KCOM Stadium until the summer of 2018, along with Michael Dawson, Andrew Robertson, Jake Livermore , Harry Maguire and Abel Hernandez, a statement from the club confirmed.

All six were out of contract with the Tigers at the end of the season.

Source: PA