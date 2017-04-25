Hull striker Oumar Niasse's red card overturned on appeal

Hull's bid to avoid the drop has received a boost after they confirmed their appeal against the red card Oumar Niasse received in the win over Watford was successful.

The on-loan Everton striker had been due to miss the Tigers' next three fixtures after being dismissed by referee Robert Madley on Saturday for a challenge on M'Baye Niang.

However, Hull, who remain just two points above the relegation zone, have announced the decision has been overturned following their appeal to the Football Association.