Hull boss Marco Silva calls for calm after Sunderland dent their survival hopes

Marco Silva called for calm after Hull's survival hopes were dented by relegated Sunderland.

The Portuguese has worked wonders since his surprise January appointment at the KCOM Stadium, bringing hope to embattled City thanks largely to their superb home form.

Hull's first home defeat under Silva came at the worst possible time as second-half goals from Billy Jones and Jermain Defoe ended rock-bottom Sunderland's three-month wait for a win.

The 2-0 reverse handed Swansea the chance to send Hull into the drop zone, but a clearly-frustrated Silva called for his side to stay calm.

"Of course it is not a good moment for us, but nothing finished this afternoon," the Tigers boss said.

"Even if we achieved a good result today, these are my words to you. Of course it is a not a good afternoon for us but it doesn't change nothing.

"We need to work hard during the next week to prepare for the next game, and after the last game as well.

"Of course it is not a good moment but this is a moment to be calm because, for me, it is clear this afternoon our players don't play calm.

"They tried to do everything too fast and fast and well is not easy. They tried to do everything too fast in some moments, not be calm.

"If you're not calm, it is impossible to play well."

Silva's frustration extended to the officials, having felt Hull should have been awarded two penalties and that Defoe was offside for Sunderland's second.

"Every week the same thing happens with our team," he said. "It is not easy for me to talk (about) and I don't like really to talk every week about the referees.

"But again it is not is an excuse for me. The football, we didn't play well. That is truth.

"You asked me about the referees because I don't want to talk about the referees, but again the penalty in the first half for me is clear.

"The second goal, my staff said to me, is offside again and I think the moment with (Harry) Maguire in the second half (was a penalty).

"It is too many things in one afternoon for one team like us to happen with our players - not only because we don't play well, it is clear to me, but all the things is too many things for our team."

While Hull boss Silva stewed, already relegated Sunderland counterpart David Moyes was able to celebrate a first win in three months.

"I said the other week that the performances have been threatening results," the Scot said. "I think we had played well, even going back to Leicester City, Watford, Bournemouth, West Ham - I think we had played well in the games and didn't take anything from it, we didn't score.

"We played well enough in the games but I thought today we had another similar performance to what we had recently.

"I think the result was coming and it was too late to help us with relegation, but I think the performance was good."

Moyes hopes a result like this can help build momentum ahead of life in the Championship - a campaign Sunderland may face without fans' favourite Jordan Pickford.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper produced his latest outstanding display at the KCOM Stadium to a backdrop of reports that Everton are increasingly confident of tying up a Â£17million deal for him.

"He is under contract by us so that's the big thing," Moyes said, before likening Pickford to a young Joe Hart.

"Good players and English players are at a really high premium, so I saw some rubbish figures getting talked about in the paper today. Whoever came up with them were completely wrong.

"But we do know how good Jordan is and wherever Jordan goes, if he goes, then that would need to be a really, really big price.

"It'll certainly not be a cheap price if anyone wants Jordan Pickford."