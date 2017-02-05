Hughes 'not too upset' by lack of handshake from Pulis

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has brushed off the lack of a handshake from West Brom chief Tony Pulis.

The Potters lost 1-0 at Albion on Saturday, with growing tension between the two managers following last month's transfer of Saido Berahino.

The pair have offered differing versions of the negotiations, specifically when Stoke were made aware of Berahino's eight-week Football Association ban.

Striker Berahino was suspended between October and December and Hughes claimed Albion did not tell Stoke about it until the Potters asked them. Press Association Sport understands the Baggies remain adamant they did everything right.

The Daily Mail reported Berahino tested positive for a recreational drug during his time at The Hawthorns, although neither club have confirmed the reason.

Hughes conceded he did not know why Pulis did not approach him as he would have expected him to.

He said: "I didn't see him to shake his hand. I was on the touchline for some time after the game. Who's the onus on? I don't know.

"He didn't shake my hand before the game either. I would have thought being the guest of the club he would have come over and welcomed me to the ground.

"With most managers you have moments of disagreements during the game but usually you have a beer after and get on with it. You've picked up on a non-handshake but I'm not too upset about it."

Baggies assistant manager Dave Kemp, asked to attend the press conference by Pulis, dismissed any worries over the lack of a handshake.

He added: "Sometimes you do, sometimes you don't, I wouldn't read too much into that. He wants his team to win, our manager wants his team to win. It's just the way it is."

James Morrison scored an early winner for Albion, who stayed eighth in the Premier League, but Kemp played down any Europa League talk.

He added: "Let's not get too excited, we have 36 points, putting a good run of form together, game by game and see where it takes us. It wasn't too long ago people were worried about the other end of the table."

Meanwhile, West Midlands Police confirmed there were no arrests after rival fans tried to confront each other at the end of the game.

