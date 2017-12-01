How social media reacted to England’s World Cup draw

England were handed a favourable draw for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after avoiding Argentina, Brazil and Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions were the penultimate team picked from Pot 2 by Diego Maradona in the draw ceremony in the Kremlin’s State Palace.

England will face Tunisia in their opening game in Volgograd on June 18, a repeat of their first game in the 1998 World Cup in France, when goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes gave England a 2-0 win in Marseille.

They will then travel to Nizhny Novgorod on June 24 to take on Panama, with their final group fixture against Belgium on June 28 in Kaliningrad.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the draw:

England striker Harry Kane is relishing the prospect of facing some of his Tottenham team-mates in Russia:

Belgium and Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany, though, expects some awkward moments:

Meanwhile, former Wales international Robbie Savage poked fun at the strength of England’s group:

Think England will struggle in that group ???? — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) December 1, 2017

And Joey Barton was also pleased with the Three Lions’ opposition:

We couldn’t have wished for a better group really. #WorldCup2018 — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) December 1, 2017

Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland was focused on the performance of Gordon Banks, who was drawing each country’s group position:

And former England striker Peter Crouch, who also plays for the Potters, praised Banks’ choice of tie:

Gordon banks wearing a @stokecity tie for the World Cup draw !! ????hero decent draw as well — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) December 1, 2017

But some are already unenthused by the prospect of England’s opening group match:

Preparing to watch England face Tunisia next summer #WorldCupDraw pic.twitter.com/l8EzMWUjcj — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 1, 2017

Meanwhile Tunisia appear to be pleased with the prospect of a point against the Three Lions:

Tunisia representatives at the WC draw buzzing to get a guaranteed point against England ???? #WorldCupDraw — Phil Barnett (@BarnettoPA) December 1, 2017

At least England’s form against Belgium is promising:

England have never lost to Belgium at a major tournament and have only lost one of 21 matches against them. #WorldCupDraw — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) December 1, 2017

Even though the locations of the games might leave something to be desired:

England will travel to Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod and Volgograd. Not ideal summer holiday destinations, it has to be said. — Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) December 1, 2017

At least they won’t have to face Iceland’s intimidating Thunderclap:

It tells you something when you celebrate not getting drawn with Iceland ???????????? #WorldCupDraw #Thunderclap — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 1, 2017

Finally, here’s a flashback of when England face Tunisia in the 1998 touramant: