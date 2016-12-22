How much longer has Alan Pardew got left at Crystal Palace?

Before the January window is the perfect time to change managers and save our season if history is anything to go by. Remember the 13/14 season? Ian Holloway left and Tony Pulis took over in November and fired us up the league into 11th in our first season back in the top flight.

Neil Warnock was sacked on the 27th of December after replacing Tony Pulis who ran away days before the start of the season. Replacing Warnock was none other than the club legend Alan “Who put the ball in the scousers net” Pardew. His arrival was the uplift our team needed to succeed. He guided us to a 10th place finish in the 14/15 season, top half of the table was an outstanding achievement for our club especially in our 2nd consecutive season in the Barclays Premier League.

In our 1st full season with “Super” Alan Pardew in charge it started off great we were 6th with 29 points after playing 17 games. Europe in sight! No. We started losing winnable games and we slumped to a 15th place finish. We did however get to the FA cup final, which was a great achievement. It’s still hurts even now the loss to Louis Van Gaal’s Manchester United. I mean he was sacked 2 days after winning the FA Cup, should have just let us win if I’m being honest.

This season. Well not much can be said apart from losing our most passionate man of the club and 2 fan favourites. Alan stripped the heart and soul out of the club. Waving goodbye to Mile Jedinak, Dwight Gayle and Yannick Bolasie. The fans were annoyed in the manor it all happened but were expecting big things from such a big change. This is still currently not the case. How on earth Mr Pardew is still in the job is beyond nearly all of us fans [Source: My Twitter Timeline].

We currently sit 17th 1 point above relegation. Although I do feel we have been very unlucky and undeserving of our recent defeats I do believe our luck lies with the Manager though. I personally wouldn’t mind to see Sam Allardyce in the man seat at Palace or as a long shot Roberto Mancini.

I feel that if a change was to happen it would need to be before the end of 2016 or very early January. We are all running out of patience with Pardew I still have a feeling he can turn it around as we have just been unlucky recently although it’s clear something needs to change.