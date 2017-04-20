How has your team fared in the PFA Team of the Year in the last 10 seasons?

Title rivals Chelsea and Tottenham have four players each in this season's PFA Premier League Team of the Year, a tally matched by promoted Brighton in the Championship.

Here, Press Association Sport's Tom White casts a statistical eye over the last 10 years of the PFA teams.

:: Manchester United lead all clubs with 25 PREMIER LEAGUE selections over the past 10 years, including goalkeeper David de Gea this season.

:: Four selections apiece take Chelsea to 19 and see Tottenham, now with 15, leapfrog Arsenal (12) for third place.

:: Sadio Mane's selection makes Liverpool the fifth team to reach double figures for the Premier League over the last 10 years.

:: In all, 14 clubs have been represented in the last 10 Premier League teams of the year.

:: In the CHAMPIONSHIP, Burnley lead the way with nine selections over the decade.

:: Promoted Brighton and second-placed Newcastle have four and three selections respectively this season, taking both into the Championship's top five for the 10-year period - Newcastle have seven in all, the same as Leicester and Cardiff, while Brighton have six.

:: Sheffield United doubled their LEAGUE ONE haul to 10 this season, the only double-figure tally in any individual division outside the Premier League.

:: Southampton are next in that chart on eight, and their players have also made three appearances in each of the Premier League and Championship. England midfielder Adam Lallana, now with Liverpool, was voted in for all three divisions during his time with the Saints.

:: Chesterfield top the LEAGUE TWO charts with eight appearances. They will have an unwanted chance to add to that total next season after being relegated from League One.

:: League Two sees the most different clubs represented, 38 against 36 in League One and 33 in the Championship.

:: The WOMEN'S Team of the Year has only been added in the last four years - Manchester City provide five of this season's XI, taking them alongside Arsenal with nine selections overall.

:: Mary Earps' selection in goal means Reading become the 11th club represented in the women's teams.

:: The most players from one team selected in any one year is six, from Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League teams of 2015 and 2009 respectively. United's eight selections in 2007 miss the cut by a single year.

:: The most clubs represented in a single Team of the Year is nine, in the Championship in 2015 - when there were also eight clubs represented in League Two.

:: This season's selections make Bolton centre-backs David Wheater and Mark Beevers and Cambridge midfielder Luke Berry their respective clubs' first inclusions in a PFA team of the year in the last decade.

:: Hull's only appearance, in any division, in the last 10 years came in a tied vote - defender Michael Dawson finishing neck and neck with Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala for a place in last season's Championship XI.