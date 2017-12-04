Harry Kane wins Football Supporters' Federation Men's Player of the Year gong

Harry Kane has become the first English player to be crowned the Football Supporters' Federation Men's Player of the Year.

Kane topped the poll of almost a quarter of a million fans from the six-strong shortlist, ahead of runner-up Kevin De Bruyne.

Kane said: "I want to say a big thank you to the Football Supporters' Federation - it's something I'm extremely proud to receive. To have the support of fans from all across the country is mind-blowing really.

"It's been a good year for me. Picking up the golden boot and scoring the goal to send England to the World Cup is something I'm extremely proud of."

Manchester City's Jill Scott won the Women's Player of the Year award as decided by a panel of women's football journalists.