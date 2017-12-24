Harry Kane Set To Start For Spurs As He Chases New Record

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino must decide whether to shuffle his pack for the trip to Southampton.

With less than 72 hours between matches, the Spurs boss could be tempted to utilise his squad, although one player certain to start is Harry Kane as he chases the one goal he needs to set a new Premier League era scoring record for a single year.

Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) both remain sidelined.

Southampton will be without forward Charlie Austin.

The 28-year-old, who was also charged by the Football Association with violent conduct against Huddersfield, suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw.

Ryan Bertrand (hamstring) and Cedric Soares (ankle) are both doubts for Mauricio Pellegrino's side.