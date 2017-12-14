Guardiola envisages an even more polished Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has promised Manchester City will keep on improving after setting a new Premier League record for consecutive wins.

City chalked up a 15th successive victory on Wednesday night as bottom club Swansea were swept aside 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium.

They remain 11 points clear at the top and Guardiola insisted ahead of Saturday's visit from Tottenham that there would be no let up from the league leaders.

"We can always improve, of course," Guardiola said after City had backed up their weekend derby victory over Manchester United in style.

"There are always individual mistakes and some movements that are not correct, but the desire to play and win a lot of games is there.

"The performance was so high to have United and Tottenham and in the middle Swansea.

"They are bottom of the league, but we have had so many good comments that sometimes you can be distracted by this kind of thing. But it was the opposite."

City now turn their attentions to Spurs, who took four points off them in Guardiola's first season at the Etihad Stadium.

Spurs have returned to form with three successive wins in all competitions, scoring 10 goals in those victories.

Guardiola said: "Tottenham, with Chelsea, is the best team in the way to play football.

"They don't expect the other ones, they want to make their own game. It is another amazing test for us.

"It is every three days, after Tottenham it is Leicester in the Carabao Cup, so there is not too much time to recover.

"But we are ready to face them and try to keep that level we have shown in the last period."

After excelling in Sunday's derby win, David Silva produced another man-of-the-match display by dictating the tempo of the game and scoring in each half.

Silva has now scored four goals in three games and Guardiola praised the contribution of the Spanish playmaker.

"David is a real leader in the terms that he never hides on the pitch," Guardiola said.

"I have spoken to him so many times that he has to score goals and win games.

"He has absolutely everything but sometimes he was thinking more about the pass.

"But now in the last three games he has scored goals and I think he knows he is a star.

"We can not just depend on Gabriel (Jesus) or Sergio (Aguero).

"Our wingers score a lot of goals, our attacking midfielders try to score and this season we are scoring a lot from set-pieces."

Bottom-placed Swansea are now two points from safety after an 11th defeat in 17 league games.

But Dutch defender Mike van der Hoorn insisted the outlook in the Swansea camp remains positive.

"We looked at each other in the dressing room and said it's OK because they're the best team in the league," Van der Hoorn said.

"We showed against West Brom that we want to achieve something and we want to do the same against Everton on Monday."