Gateshead supporters’ mammoth journey ruined by late goal

Who’d be a football fan?

The 20-odd Gateshead fans who endured the mammoth 774-mile round-trip to take on Torquay on Tuesday night might just be questioning their love of the game.

They looked like being rewarded for their incredible support with a hard-fought Vanarama National League win on the south coast as Jordan Preston put them ahead in the 28th minute.

There are at least 20 Heed fans in the away end at Torquay tonight. Simply unbelievable, thank you so much for your fantastic support. We'll do our best to get the three points for you!👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/RV3cvTSagf — Gateshead FC (@GatesheadFC) December 12, 2017

But with victory just moments away, Sean McGinty struck for Torquay in the 90th minute to ensure a night in the freezing wind and rain yielded only a point instead of three.

The official away attendance was given as 15 in a crowd of 1,405, but there appeared to be more than 20 in the away end, according to a picture posted on Gateshead’s official Twitter feed.

Either way they will be making the six-hour-plus journey home deflated.