Frank Lampard goals - 10 of the best

Frank Lampard on Thursday announced his retirement from professional football.

Here, we look at 10 of the former Chelsea and England midfielder's best and most important goals.

ENGLAND 3 Croatia 1 (Friendly, Portman Road, August 2003)

A stunning long-range effort tore into the top corner to complete a comfortable win for Sven-Goran Eriksson's England. Picked the ball up 25 yards from goal and combined placement and power to give Stipe Pletikosa in the Croatia goal no chance.

ENGLAND 4 Croatia 2 (Euro 2004, Estadio da Luz, June 2004)

Had scored England's goal in the last-gasp defeat to France in their opening game of the tournament, and sealed their progress to the quarter-finals with a fine solo effort to round off the scoring against Croatia. He cut in from the right and buried a low left-footed effort from the edge of the box.

CHELSEA 4 Bayern Munich 2 (Champions League, Stamford Bridge, April 2005)

After his goal against Barcelona helped Chelsea advance to the last eight, Lampard scored twice in this first-leg defeat of Bayern. His second was a piledriver, controlling a cross from Claude Makelele on his chest before swivelling and powering a half-volley past Oliver Kahn.

CHELSEA 2 Bolton 0 (Premier League, Reebok Stadium, April 2005)

Scored twice to seal Chelsea's first league title triumph in 50 years. The second was a sublime counter-attacking goal as he raced on to Makelele's through-ball, charged on into the area and rounded Jussi Jaaskelainen before tucking in to spark scenes of jubilation.

CHELSEA 2 Barcelona 2 (Champions League, Nou Camp, October 2006)

Levelled in the 52nd minute with a delightful piece of skill. Initially he miscontrolled a pass from Makelele and was driven wide of goal. It looked an impossible angle, tight to the touchline, but somehow he curled a chip over Victor Valdes and inside the back post.

CHELSEA 3 Hull 0 (Premier League, KC Stadium, October 2008)

Scored a delicate chip which prompted World Cup-winning Chelsea coach Luiz Felipe Scolari of Brazil to say: ''It was one of the best goals I have seen in my life.'' Displayed perfect technique to chip over the stranded Boaz Myhill for his 99th career league goal.

ENGLAND 4 Slovakia 0 (Friendly, Wembley, March 2009)

The 500th goal by an England player at Wembley. In familiar fashion, Lampard surged into the box with nine minutes left, gliding past two defenders before rolling a low shot in at the far post .

CHELSEA 2 Everton 1 (FA Cup, Wembley, May 2009)

His 20th of the season was the decisive strike at Wembley, as Chelsea responded to conceding the fastest goal in FA Cup final history to Louis Saha in Guus Hiddink's last match as boss. Lampard was assisted by a slight slip as he checked inside Phil Neville, allowing him a couple of extra seconds to drill in left-footed from 20 yards.

CHELSEA 7 Stoke 0 (Premier League, Stamford Bridge, April 2010)

Used instinct to meet a cross from the right from Sam Hutchinson with the outside of his right foot at the far post. He redirected the ball across goal and past Asmir Begovic. He also scored in the wins over Liverpool and Wigan which secured the league title by a single point.

NEW YORK CITY 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 (Major League Soccer, BC Place, September 2015)

Remained capable of the spectacular even in the twilight of his career. Angelino's cross from the left was fired across the 18-yard line and Lampard opened his body to bury the ball in the bottom corner with a first-time half-volley.

Source: PA