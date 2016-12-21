Former Red says Sturridge is going nowhere just yet





“We know he picks up too many injuries so the manager has to manage him and he’s doing that," the former Liverpool frontman told 888Sport . "He just needs game-time now and with the Christmas period he’ll get plenty of minutes on the pitch.





“If they’re going for the title or top four there is just no way Sturridge will move or be allowed to in January.





"In the summer who knows? If he wants to keep his England place and get regular games it could happen then. But if he scores lots of goals between now and then I don’t think that will be the case.”

John Aldridge believes that Liverpool need Daniel Sturridge if they are to challenge for the Premier League title this season. The injury-prone striker returned to the first team on Monday night, coming off the bench to make the difference and help earn the valuable late goal that sealed victory at Everton.

