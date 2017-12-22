Football Rumours From The Media

What the papers say

Manchester United are keen on USA winger Christian Pulisic, the Daily Mail reports. The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund player has caught the eye of Jose Mourinho in recent months with the manager keen on bringing in a winger and playmaker.

Newly-appointed Everton boss Sam Allardyce is looking at making James Tomkins his first signing, according to the Sun. The 28-year-old centre-back was sold by West Ham to Crystal Palace last July, but Allardyce is looking to spend up to £20million to bring him to Goodison Park the paper reports.

Takeover talks at Newcastle may scupper any deal to bring Leicester's Islam Slimani to St James' Park, the Leicester Mercury says. Rafael Benitez wants to bring in the striker, but could face competition from Watford, West Brom and Stoke the paper reports.

Basel defender Manuel Akanji is subject to interest from both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, according to the Independent. The German side are pushing hard for a deal to be done in January, but the Swiss club want to keep the 22-year-old for the rest of the campaign, the paper said.

Social media round-up

@DailyStar_Sport: #PSG star #Neymar wants to make history by eliminating Champions League holders Real Madrid

@TeleFootball: Chelsea offer to make Thibaut Courtois the best-paid goalkeeper in the world

Players to watch

Jose Arnaiz: Arsenal could make a £17.7m move for the 22-year-old Barcelona winger, according to Marca.

Leonardo Bonucci: Manchester City are keeping an eye on the AC Milan man following rumours the 30-year-old is unhappy at the club, Gazzetta dello Sport said.