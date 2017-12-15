Football rumours from the media

<strong> What the papers say</strong>

Manchester United are said to be plotting a transfer for Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the summer before replacing him with Mesut Ozil. According to the Mirror, Jose Mourinho knows he will need to trim his squad before any additions are made, and is ready to offload Mkhitaryan, who has struggled to make an impact at United. The Armenian joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund for £30million in summer 2016.

Chelsea could offer a swap deal involving Michy Batshuayi as they bid to land Monaco’s star winger Thomas Lemar, the Sun reports. The paper says Blues boss Antonio Conte is reportedly prepared to loan out Batshuayi as part of his transfer dealings as he fights clubs such as Liverpool and Arsenal for £86million-rated Lemar.

Barcelona are set to beat Manchester United in the race to sign Antoine Griezmann, the Mirror reports. The paper says reports in Spain suggest Barca are in pole position to land the 26-year-old Frenchman from Atletico Madrid, despite the Red Devils coming close to signing him in the last transfer window.

Meanwhile, Barcelona could also make a shock bid for United’s Daley Blind in January. The Mirror says Spanish media have reported that the Catalan club are keeping a watchful eye on the Dutchman, who has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford. Blind’s contract is due to expire next summer.

Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for the Southampton centre back Virgil van Dijk, while Liverpool could also try and sign him again, Goal.com reports. City showed an interest in the 26-year-old during the summer, but he elected to join Liverpool – only for that move to collapse. Goal says Pep Guardiola has made a new centre back a top priority, and is weighing up Van Dijk and Real Sociedad’s Inigo Martinez, with the Dutchman said to be his preferred option.

<h2>Social media round-up</h2>

<h2>Players to watch</h2>

Ben Godfrey: West Brom and Crystal Palace are eyeing up the Shrewsbury midfielder, the Daily Mail reports. Both clubs have watched the 19-year-old extensively this season, the paper says, while Swansea also reportedly sent scouts to track his progress. The teenager is currently on loan from Norwich, and has been a regular for the Shrews this season.

Adama Soumaoro: Everton are interested in signing the Lille defender, according to the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old has also impressed clubs such as West Ham, Monaco, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund, the paper says, who could all join the race to land him.