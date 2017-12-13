Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chelsea enter the race with Liverpool and Arsenal for £80m Monaco star Thomas Lemar https://t.co/rdQzMGHvJZ — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 12, 2017

Chelsea are reportedly considering entering the race to sign Monaco star Thomas Lemar in January, alongside Liverpool and Arsenal. The France midfielder turned down a move to the Premier League in August but, according to the Daily Mail, reports in France claim the Premier League champions are set to bid £80million next month.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could bag Juventus defender and Manchester United target Alex Sandro in January, the Sun reports. The paper says United have had the Brazilian star on their shopping list but the defender has made it clear he wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

Alex Sandro, right, was also linked with a move to Chelsea during the summer (Mike Egerton/Empics)

West Ham are said to be eyeing up Reading’s Liam Moore as David Moyes looks to strengthen his defence. The Mirror says the Hammers watched Moore in the Royals’ 2-2 draw with Cardiff on Monday and could be tempted to make a move in the January transfer window.

Manchester United are concerned that Antoine Griezmann will move to Barcelona over Old Trafford in the summer, the Independent reports. The paper claims the Spanish side have surged ahead in the race for his signature, after a deal with United fell apart in June in the wake of Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban.

Chelsea have been rebuffed in a £22million move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, according to the Daily Mail. The Premier League champions see the 20-year-old as a possible replacement for Eden Hazard, the paper says, but Leverkusen will fight to keep the talented youngster. Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona are also reportedly keeping tabs on the Jamaican.

Social media round-up

EXCLUSIVE: Man United want £20million German ace Nadiem Amiri https://t.co/DyZMd45YYh pic.twitter.com/SXCXITtpsx — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 12, 2017

Manchester City hoping to tie down Gabriel Jesus with new long-term deal. @TelegraphDucker reports –https://t.co/7EsudSfAWi pic.twitter.com/vveQPE3JRb — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) December 12, 2017

Players to watch

Jann-Fiete Arp: Tottenham and Everton have joined the list of clubs keeping an eye on the 17-year-old striker, the Mirror reports. The German starlet has impressed with his record-breaking season, breaking into the Hamburg first team and becoming the first player born in 2000 to play and score in the Bundesliga. Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are also said to be interested in the young player.

ARP!! AMAZING!! Brilliant skills from Arp to avoid a challenge before slotting it in. Stunning scenes!! (68') #HSVVFB 3-1 pic.twitter.com/z8H4mTF8pT — HSV English (@HSV_English) November 4, 2017

Scott McTominay: The Manchester United star is wanted on loan by several Championship clubs, according to the Sun. The paper says Jose Mourinho is a fan of the 21-year-old, but it is thought the Red Devils would like him to get some regular time on the pitch. Clubs such as Leeds, Preston and Bolton are said to be on alert – although concerns over some of United’s other midfielders could mean he will stay put, the paper adds.