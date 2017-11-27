Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester City are monitoring Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez ahead of the January transfer window, The Sun reports. The Spaniard, 26, was reportedly lined up for a move to the Etihad Stadium last summer, although it failed to come to fruition. Should Vincent Kompany and John Stones continue to be sidelined through injury, Martinez is expected to be all the more attractive to boss Pep Guardiola – however Barcelona are also said to be considering a swoop.

Newcastle are keen on making a move for Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, the Daily Mirror says. Magpies boss Rafa Benitez is said to believe Shaw, who cost United £30 million, will receive the boost he needs at St James’ Park after struggling to get Premier League game time under Jose Mourinho.

Luke Shaw has struggled with injuries at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United may have to fend off competition from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus if they wish to secure the services of Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka in January, The Sun reports. After rejecting a new contract with the Bundesliga side the 22-year-old will be free to choose in the summer, with a move to the Premier League reportedly a likely outcome.

Plans for Arsenal’s £35 million defender Shkodran Mustafi to leave the club in January appear to have been put on hold, the Daily Mirror reports. The delay is reportedly down to Inter Milan not believing the Gunners will let the Germany international leave before the summer, while Mustafi has also failed to secure a regular first-team position this season.

Shkodran Mustafi, left, cost Arsenal £35 million (John Walton/Empics)

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is on the target list of Real Madrid who are willing to blow £80 million on the 21-year-old Frenchman, according to The Sun. Real coach Zinedine Zidane is reportedly looking for younger players to compliment Cristiano Ronaldo, who turns 33 in February, and Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

Social round-up

Players to watch

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, pictured, faces a battle to sign Jann-Fiete Arp (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jann-Fiete Arp: Chelsea are in line to beat off competition from Arsenal and Manchester United to sign the 17-year-old Hamburg striker, the Metro reports.

Luciano Cingolani: Newell’s Old Boys have been forced to play down suggestions the under-16 midfielder is sought by Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News.