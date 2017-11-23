Football rumours from the media

What the papers say
The saga surrounding Alexis Sanchez looks set to continue, with the Mirror reporting that Paris St German are looking at taking on the Arsenal man – and could even be tempted to make a move in the January transfer window. The Ligue 1 leaders will face competition from Manchester City for the Chile international, the paper reports.
Back on the management merry-go-round, the Daily Mail reports that Everton are looking at making a move for RB Leipzig’s Ralf Rangnick after sacking Ronald Koeman in October. It comes after the club failed in their efforts to bring Watford’s Marco Silva to Goodison Park, the paper reports.
To another side who are looking to fill a vacancy and West Brom’s hopes of bringing in former England boss Sam Allardyce are fading according to the Mirror. The paper adds that Alan Pardew is keen on taking up the reins at the Hawthorns.
Joshua Kimmich, who was in the sights of Manchester City, is in talks about signing a new contract with his current club Bayern Munich, according to the Sun. Guardiola was keen on bringing the Germany international to the Etihad, but the paper said talks were being held to keep Kimmich in Germany past 2020.
Liverpool and Tottenham are both keen on Stevenage defender Ben Wilmot, according to the Daily Mail. The 18-year-old has turned heads of the Premier League clubs despite not yet appearing in a League Two fixture this season, the paper said.
Social round-up
Players to watch
Julian Draxler: Liverpool are looking at a potential loan deal for the Germany forward, who has fallen down the pecking order at Paris St Germain, according to talkSPORT.
Joao Mario: Inter Milan have put the midfielder, who is subject of interest from Arsenal, up for sale just 18 months after he joined from Sporting Lisbon, Tuttosport said.