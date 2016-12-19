Five things we learned from the Merseyside derby

Liverpool maintained both their Premier League title push and their excellent record over neighbours Everton thanks to Sadio Mane's stoppage-time winner.

The Reds' 1-0 success at Goodison Park, which came courtesy of Mane's stoppage-time tap-in once substitute Daniel Sturridge's attempt had struck a post, ensured they will be second behind Chelsea in the table at Christmas.

Here we detail five things to take away from the 227th Merseyside derby.

LIVERPOOL STILL OWN MERSEYSIDE BRAGGING RIGHTS

With Everton having won just one of their previous 19 derby encounters, Liverpool entered the game possessing the clear psychological advantage over their rivals. The hosts began with plenty of heart and energy, perhaps surprising their opponents in that respect, but the longer the game went on, the more likely it became that it would be the city's red half celebrating. And with Mane pouncing at the death, Jurgen Klopp's team continue to hold the upper hand.

REDS CAN MAINTAIN TITLE PUSH

For 90-plus minutes, Klopp's team hardly appeared genuine title contenders. But 1-0 wins when not playing well, particularly those delivered in late fashion, are often the hallmarks of sides who end up top come May. With Sturridge returning here, Philippe Coutinho still to rejoin the group and Chelsea surely due, at some point, a slump in form, the second-placed Reds can consider themselves a legitimate bet for the title at Christmas.

STURRIDGE HAS A BIG PART TO PLAY IN 2017

The odd-man out in the Klopp revolution has been England's Sturridge. Seemingly not a natural fit in the German's system alongside his carousel of creative attacking midfielders, he is still yet to score a Premier League goal this season. However, on his return from a month out injured, he showed how valuable he is, and may yet be when the calendar flicks into the new year. His opportunistic strike from distance hit a post and Mane had the foresight to follow it in and provide the most decisive touch of the night.

ROSS BARKLEY SHOULD HAVE GONE

This game, and Everton's poor record in it, will certainly not have bypassed Liverpudlian Barkley but he can consider himself very fortunate to escape more severe punishment for his 68th-minute challenge on England colleague Jordan Henderson. Everton number's eight sank his studs into the Liverpool captain's calf as he slid in and it was similar to the tackle that got team-mate Ramiro Funes Mori dismissed at Anfield last year. Referee Mike Dean only saw fit to award Barkley a yellow here in the game's major talking point.

EVERTON'S THIN SQUAD WAS EXPOSED FURTHER

A look at the Everton bench prior to kick-off, which included two teenagers and a 20-year-old, highlighted the lack of depth Ronald Koeman has. And with the busy festive period just kicking in, losing both James McCarthy and goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg to injuries inside 65 minutes may expose the squad further. Without McCarthy, who did not emerge after the interval, the Toffees lost some of their drive. Meanwhile, Stekelenburg's replacement Joel Robles will perhaps feel he should have saved Sturridge's shot in the build-up to Mane's winner.

