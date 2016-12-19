Firmino not intimidated by physicality of the derby

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is looking forward to the short trip across Stanley Park to Everton on Monday night, and is unafraid of the physical nature of Merseyside derby clashes.





"There is no fear at all," the 25-year-old told the Liverpool FC magazine. "Sometimes people see you as skinny and then they think, 'Oh, he is not a strong player'.





"But what matters is what you feel and what you do inside the pitch. No matter how skinny you are, the important thing is how you think psychologically.





"If you think you are strong, you are really strong and I class myself as a strong player. I'm not intimidated by powerful defenders.





"Maybe when you are younger, playing against huge centre-backs might cause some fear to you, but when you are an older player there is no more fear. You simply play as best you can and go about your work."

Source: DSG