Everton's Under-23 side were crowned Premier League 2 champions after earning a favour from rivals Liverpool who beat second-placed Manchester City 3-2.

City needed to win their last two matches to have a chance of catching the Toffees but their challenge ended when Reds midfielder Matty Virtue scored an added-time winner in their game at Tranmere's Prenton Park.

Everton now have an unassailable six-point lead with one match remaining - at Goodison Park clash against Liverpool on May 8.