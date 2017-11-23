Everton sign lease on proposed stadium land

Everton have taken another significant next step towards leaving Goodison Park by signing a lease for land at Bramley-Moore Dock, the site of their proposed new stadium.

The 200-year lease, which is conditional upon gaining planning consent for the ground and securing funding for its construction, has a so-called 'peppercorn rent' and means the club effectively now controls the land upon which they hope to build.

"Clearly this is very positive news," said Toffees chief executive Robert Elstone after the deal was signed between Everton Stadium Development Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everton Football Club) and Peel Land and Property (Ports) Limited.

"Gaining control of the site was essential for us to be able to move forward with the next stages of the project - finalising the funding agreement with the council and preparing for the submission of a planning application - both of which we hope to do in the new year."

The proposed new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will be a catalyst for the Â£5.5billion regeneration proposals for north Liverpool which is set to be one of the largest and most transformational in the city's history.