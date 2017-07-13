Enner Valencia swaps West Ham for Mexican club Tigres UANL

West Ham forward Enner Valencia has joined Mexican club Tigres UANL.

The Hammers have confirmed the 27-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Everton, has moved for an undisclosed fee.

Valencia arrived in east London from Mexican side Pachuca in 2014 after impressing at the World Cup with Ecuador.

He made 68 appearances for the Hammers, scoring 10 goals including a memorable long-range strike against Hull in his first season.

Valencia played 23 times for Everton last term, mostly as a substitute, and scored three goals.