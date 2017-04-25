England Women drawn alongside Wales in World Cup qualifying

England Women will face rivals Wales in their 2019 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Lionesses, who finished third at the World Cup two years ago in Canada, are top seeds in Group One, which also features Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kazakhstan.

The group stage runs from September 11, 2017 to September 4, 2018.

England beat Wales home and away in qualifying for the 2015 finals.

Scotland will face Switzerland, Poland, Belarus and Albania in Group Two, while Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland feature in Group Three with Holland, Norway and Slovakia.