England Women cruise to victory

Goals from Ellen White, Lucy Bronze and Izzy Christiansen gave England a 3-0 win over Austria in their final home friendly before Euro 2017.

White's fifth-minute goal and second-half strikes from Bronze and Christiansen secured a morale-boosting victory ahead of this summer's tournament in Holland.

Austria actually started the better side at Stadium MK but were caught out by England's first attack of note. A neat build-up saw Millie Bright find Christiansen, who swung in a cross which White glanced beyond Austria keeper Manuela Zinsberger.

It was almost two after half an hour, when J ordan Nobbs left her marker for dead before crossing towards Toni Duggan. The ball ricocheted off an Austria defender, forcing Zinsberger into a fingertip save.

Austria threatened before the interval when Sarah Zadrazil picked up the ball on the edge of the penalty area but she fired narrowly wide.

In the second half Lionesses boss Mark Sampson felt his side should have had a penalty for a tug on Christiansen in the area, but nothing was given.

Zinsberger denied Duggan and pulled off a fine double save to frustrate Christiansen b ut was eventually beaten for a second time in the 67th minute.

Christiansen hit a dipping shot which crashed off the underside of the crossbar and bounced out to Manchester City defender Bronze, who tapped in from close range.

Four minutes from time Christiansen got the faintest of touches on captain Steph Houghton's header to wrap up the victory.