England and Italy draw 1-1 in women's international at Vale Park

Mark Sampson's 50th match as manager of England Women finished in disappointment as the Lionesses were held 1-1 by Italy at Vale Park.

Jodie Taylor looked to have set the home side on course for victory in the friendly with a fine strike in the 70th minute, but Italy were soon level through Valentina Cernoia.

The match was marred by an horrendous injury suffered by Italy midfielder Alice Parisi, who appeared to break her right leg in a challenge with Millie Bright.

The England player did not look to be at fault in the incident which happened in the 30th minute and resulted in a six-minute disruption to play, while Parisi was attended to by medics and carried off on a stretcher to be taken to hospital.

Centre-back Bright, of Chelsea Ladies, won the ball in a 50-50 challenge with Parisi, who ran into her and took a hefty blow on her way over.

Her pain was obvious as Italy's players surrounded the 26-year-old Fiorentina player.

England had earlier threatened when Karen Carney's left-footed strike from 20 yards fizzed just wide. And t he Lionesses went close twice in first-half stoppage time, with Italy goalkeeper Katja Schroffenegger tipping over a thumping shot from Jordan Nobbs before repelling a close-range effort from Taylor.

The match was taking place 100 days out from the start of Euro 2017, where England hope to build on their World Cup third-place finish by lifting the trophy.

England had scored just twice in their opening five games of the year, a worry for Sampson, and they were frustrated in the 55th minute when Taylor headed against the post and Italian defender Sara Gama got away with handball in the six-yard box.

The breakthrough that had been coming arrived from a counter-attack, when Nobbs fed a long pass over the Italian defence and Taylor dashed behind to fire over Schroffenegger from 22 yards.

Against the run of play a leveller came three minutes later when sloppy England defending gave Cernoia a sight of goal, and her fierce left-footed strike went in off the right post.

Taylor saw a clever chip tipped away by Schroffenegger, Fara Williams threatened from 25 yards and Toni Duggan blazed wide, before substitute Alex Greenwood headed a golden chance off target as England pushed for a winner but came up short.

England face Austria at Milton Keynes on Monday in their final home friendly before the summer tournament in Holland.