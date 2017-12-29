Eddie Howe To Make Late Decisions Ahead Of Everton Fixture

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will give a number of players late fitness checks ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton.

Defender Charlie Daniels (groin) and midfielder Harry Arter (calf) have been absent for the last two games, forward Josh King (hamstring) was substituted against West Ham last time out, while Andrew Surman missed that 3-3 draw on Boxing Day and all four will be assessed before the match.

Jermain Defoe (ankle) and Tyrone Mings (back) are both still sidelined long-term, while Junior Stanislas also missed out against the Hammers after limping out at Manchester City three days earlier and will be absent again.

Provisional squad: Begovic, Boruc, Ramsdale, S Cook, Francis, Simpson, Ake, A Smith, Daniels, Surman, L Cook, Fraser, Gosling, Pugh, Hyndman, Ibe, King, Afobe, Wilson, Mousset.