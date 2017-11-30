Eddie Howe eager for Bournemouth to bounce back in local derby

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe hopes a raucous south coast derby atmosphere can inspire his team to bounce back from a disappointing midweek defeat.

The Cherries produced a below-par performance in Wednesday's 2-1 home loss to Burnley but they do not have to wait long for an opportunity to make amends with near-neighbours Southampton due at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Howe expressed sympathy for the club's supporters after the Clarets defeat and has called for them to help the team return to winning ways.

"I hope so, I hope that proves right," he replied when asked if a local derby was the perfect chance to move on from a setback.

"I hope that there will be a really good atmosphere and a full house and we can really get going.

"You've got to set your stall out in the game and really give your fans a platform to get involved as a home team."

Howe was critical of his team's display on Wednesday as their unbeaten run was halted at three games.

He felt all of the players who started the match could have done more and hinted at changes for the Saints clash following decent cameo appearances for substitutes Lewis Cook, Jermain Defoe and Ryan Fraser.

"You have to judge game by game, you can't go back too far when you're looking at players' performances individually," he added.

"From the starting 11, I thought we were below what we're capable of, probably one to 11.

"The substitutes will feel that they've had a positive impact so that obviously gives me food for thought for the next game."

Saints make the 30-mile trip west on the back of the disappointment of being denied an unlikely point at leaders Manchester City by an injury-time winner from Raheem Sterling.

Howe, however, feels that blow for Mauricio Pellegrino's men will have little bearing on the weekend game as Burnley managed to shrug off the frustration of losing to a last-gasp penalty against Arsenal to put in an accomplished performance against the Cherries.

"You can look into that any way you want," he said of Southampton's late loss.

"Burnley conceded against Arsenal very late and that didn't have any effect.

"I think every game is different and Manchester City have had a habit of doing that this season."