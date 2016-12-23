Dyche and Karanka, yuletide fireworks?





It might well be the season of goodwill to all others but Burnley and Middlesbrough gaffers' Sean Dyche and Aitor Karanka are no doubt looking to let simmering resentments do the talking in what has become a vital relegation "six pointer" when the Clarets take on the Smoggies at Turf Moor on Boxing Day.





The intense rivalry between Burnley and Middlesbrough looks likely to resurface when both sides who battled in last season's Championship promotion challenges are united again in what has nw become a "must not lose" fixture.





The fierce rivalry might just spill over again on the pitch as both sides look to avoid relegation from the top flight of English football following their respective promotions.





Sean Dyche is reviled by Middlesbrough fans for what they consider to be inflammatory comments and the playing of "mind games" when Dyche commented on the spending power of Derby County and Middlesbrough and his perceived ability for the two rival promotion contenders to buy their way out of the Championship.





Karanka countered by saying, " “We had to spend because I didn’t spend in the last two years and even without spending money, we reached the play-off final last season,”





Sarcasm came to the fore when Karanka added, “Imagine if I had a team of 10 or 12 players from the Premier League and the Chairman then sends me Andre Gray and James Tarkowski. Then, maybe we would be in the Premier League in February!”

There is no doubt both sides are punching way above their weight in the Premier League but the considered slight Dyche suffered when the Championship Trophy was located by SKY on Teesside instead of at the home of the Addicks on the last day of last season still rankles.

Dyche somewhat surprisingly for a former centre back of limited ball playing skills neatly sidestepped the controversy and claimed, "My respect runs deep for all managers, including Aitor, I think he’s done a really good job there with the challenge to get them back in the Premier League".





Yeah! Course you do Sean! Let's get the Christmas period put to bed with three points against Middlesbrough and look forward with relish to the arrival of former Preston boss David Moyes and accumulate another three points to beat the drop?





Burnley should have available Icelandic international Johan Berg Gudmundsson to help the Clarets' cause, following recovery from a hamstring injury which has kept the Burnley wideman sidelined for the last three games. (TEC).



