 
  1. Footymad

Donkor back on loan at Everton

By dsguser
07 July 2017

Wolfsburg forward Anton Donkor has rejoined Everton on loan after his previous spell last season was disrupted by injury.

The 19-year-old has agreed an initial deal until January 2, 2018 and will again link up with the under-23 side.

"I'm very happy to be back," Donkor told evertonfc.com.

"I'm looking forward to pre-season to show my team-mates and the fans that it was the right decision for the club to re-sign me.

"I started very well here last season but the ankle injury was a big disappointment. I was out for about eight weeks and I had to go back to Germany and do all my treatment."

