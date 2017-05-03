Dominic Calvert-Lewin signs new five-year deal at Everton

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new five-year contract after making his first-team breakthrough this season.

The 20-year-old, who joined from Sheffield United last summer, made his Premier League debut in December and scored his maiden goal against Hull in March.

"I hadn't expected things to move as fast as they have and to have played against the teams I have done, so I'm very grateful for that and I'm working hard every day to improve," said Calvert-Lewin, who only made his debut for Sheffield United, having progressed from their academy, in League One in April 2015 aged 18.

"I'm learning every day in training and in the games, so I can't ask for much more.

"It only feels like yesterday when I was signing for Everton, so to be here now is a great feeling.

"My leap into the first team was a bit quicker than expected and I've played a few games now.

"I came in with the Under-23s initially and I'm now really enjoying being part of the first-team squad.

"Around Christmas I got my chance with the first team, got on the bench and made my debut.

"It's taken off from there and I've tried to take it in my stride day-by-day.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunities I've had since joining the club and I'm really looking forward to continuing my development as a player here."