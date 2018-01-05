Defender David Luiz Set To Return For Chelsea's Norwich Cup Clash

David Luiz is set to play for only the second time since October when Chelsea take on Norwich in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Luiz is fit again following a knee injury and after losing his place to Andreas Christensen but is likely to play as the Blues rotate their options.

Charly Musonda could feature following a groin injury, but Eden Hazard is a doubt with a knock to his calf sustained in Wednesday's draw at Arsenal.

Provisional squad: Courtois, Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Fabregas, Drinkwater, Kante, Hazard, Morata, Pedro, Bakayoko, Moses, Kenedy, Musonda, Zappacosta, Willian, Batshuayi, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Clarke-Salter, Sterling, Eduardo, Ampadu, Hudson-Odoi.