David Moyes would relish long-term chance at West Ham

David Moyes admits he would love to extend his stay at West Ham and develop the club like he did at Everton.

The Scot was only handed a contract until the end of the season when he replaced Slaven Bilic earlier this month, with a brief to drag the Hammers clear of relegation trouble.

Moyes spent 11 years at Goodison Park, turning Everton into regular top-eight finishers and occasional European qualifiers.

But he fears the days of managers being allowed to put an infrastructure in place and build towards a long-term goal have now disappeared.

"I'd love to think football clubs would always go long term and think that way," said Moyes.

"I hope it'll turn full circle. At the moment managers are now down to probably 16 months in the job, maybe even less in some cases.

"What it means is there's always a chance of a change of staff and a change of players. It doesn't get to be settled and bedded down.

"Sometimes you need the directors to say 'OK we have to go with it, we have to put things in place for the long term'.

"There are other things you need to develop - you want your academy to develop, you want all the things around your club, your infrastructure, all to be good.

"Myself included, maybe even more so. My job is to come here and win games and make sure we stay up. I'm here at the moment on a short-term contract.

"The future for managers looks more likely to be short-term contracts than managers tending to get 10 or 11 years in any one job."

Moyes heads back to Goodison on Wednesday with West Ham desperate for a victory to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

His old club are in some disarray, with caretaker boss David Unsworth still in charge five weeks after they sacked Ronald Koeman.

Unsworth has picked up just one win from seven matches in charge, the last two of which were a 5-1 Europa League defeat by Atalanta and Sunday's 4-1 loss at Southampton.

But Moyes is unsure whether that means it is a good time to face the Toffees.

"You never can tell," he added.

"I know the players there and they'll be hurting. They'll be wanting to get back to the standards they've set.

"But my focus is on West Ham and my focus is solely on how we're doing and trying to improve our performances to get us three points from the game."