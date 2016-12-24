David Moyes takes aim at Manchester United ahead of Boxing Day return

Former Manchester United boss David Moyes has claimed the club has abandoned tradition in the wake of Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.

Moyes, who replaced his compatriot at the Old Trafford helm in May 2013, has since been succeeded by Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, while United have invested heavily in the transfer market in a bid to rekindle Ferguson's trophy-laden reign.

The Sunderland manager said: "Manchester United was a club with great traditions that they tended to pick British managers. That tradition has now gone.

"They are a football club who had traditions with the way they spent - they didn't try to compete with all the others clubs, they tried to do what they thought was the right thing to do and spend in the right way.

"I could say that's gone, so I think there have been a few changes at United, but that's the way they have chosen to go."

After a testing start, Mourinho has now got the club moving in the right direction and they will head into the Boxing Day clash with Moyes' Black Cats on the back of a four-game winning streak.

Asked what is behind that improvement, the Scot said: "I think a bit of time, getting people to gel in.

"You sign new players and it takes time for everybody to work together. Maybe you have to change a little bit how you play to get people in their best positions, so I think it just takes a little bit of time to do those things."

Source: PA